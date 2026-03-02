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Member of Technical Staff, Frontier Assessment

Department of Commerce
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI)
This job announcement has closed

Summary

CAISI is a center of AI expertise in the U.S. government. Its Frontier Assessment team is hiring a Member of Technical Staff to develop novel means of evaluating AI, track strategic competition and threats to national security, assess economically important capabilities, produce briefings, build technical infrastructure, and track AI diffusion.

This notice is issued under direct-hire authority to recruit new talent to occupations for which NIST has a severe shortage of candidates.

Overview

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Reviewing applications
Open date: 02/03/2026
Closed date: 02/23/2026
Location
1 vacancy in the following locations:
Work site options
Telework eligible
Yes—as determined by the agency policy.
Remote job
No
Relocation expenses reimbursed
No
Salary
$121,785 - $197,200 per year
Pay scale & grade
ZP 4 - 5
Promotion potential
5
Learn more about pay scale and grade
Pay scale and grade determines the salary of the job.
Work schedule
Full-time
Travel Required
Occasional travel - Travel to conferences and meetings
Appointment type
Term - 13 months, may be extended up to four years
Occupations and job series
Supervisory status
No
Federal service type
This job is in the Competitive Service
Represented by a union
No
Drug test
Yes
Security clearance
Sensitive Compartmented Information
Position sensitivity and risk
Special-Sensitive (SS)/High Risk
Jobs require a background check and some require a security clearance. The type depends on the job.
Background check type
Financial disclosure required
Yes
Some jobs require financial disclosure to identify conflicts of interests.
Announcement number
DO-100-26-12876517-DH
Control number
856265200

This job is open to

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The public

U.S. Citizens, Nationals or those who owe allegiance to the U.S.

Career transition (CTAP, ICTAP, RPL)

Federal employees whose job, agency or department was eliminated and are eligible for priority over other applicants.

Clarification from the agency

U.S. Citizens

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Duties

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You will drive technical projects from problem definition through delivery, producing excellent work at a rapid pace. This may involve working independently as a technical contributor or leading a team, setting technical direction, and coordinating work across projects.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Develop, adapt, or execute evaluations of U.S. and foreign AI systems to inform understanding of capability levels, international AI competition, including agent-based performance in domains relevant to national security.
  • Conduct research and analysis on the state of AI, including tracking AI progress indicators, analyzing development trends, executing ML experiments, and developing novel methodologies.
  • Execute collaborative efforts with other teams to assess national security risks, including cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical weapons.
  • Build and maintain experiment infrastructure, including evaluation software and tools.
  • Communicate AI concepts and findings to key government stakeholders.

Requirements

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Conditions of employment

  • U.S. citizenship
  • Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service
  • Suitable for Federal employment
  • Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure, Form OGE-450
  • Designated and/or random drug testing required
  • Bargaining Unit Position: No

Qualifications

All applicants must submit a resume NOT TO EXCEED two pages on standard-size paper. If the resume exceeds two pages, only the first two pages will be reviewed for qualifications or assessment determinations.

Basic Requirements: Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriate.

For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below. The employing agency is responsible for identifying the specific level of proficiency required for each competency at each grade level based on the requirements of the position being filled.

  1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.
  2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.
  3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.
  4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

ZP-2210-IV: In addition to the basic requirements, applicants must have one year (52 weeks) of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 level (ZP-III at NIST). Specialized experience is defined as experience demonstrating technical understanding of machine learning or software engineering principles and best practices; carrying out technical AI research or building software systems and infrastructure; and contributing to technical projects in a team environment.

ZP-2210-V: In addition to the above requirements, applicants must have one year (52 weeks) of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-14 level (ZP-IV at NIST). Specialized experience is defined as experience demonstrating advanced technical expertise in machine learning or software engineering principles and best practices; designing AI research methodologies or software systems and technical infrastructure; and leading technical teams and projects.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The qualification requirements in this vacancy announcement are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook.

If requesting reconsideration of your qualification determination, please refer to the following site: Applicant Reconsideration

Education

Qualifications are based upon meeting specialized experience only. Education cannot be used to qualify for this position.

Additional information

This position is covered under NIST's Alternative Personnel Management System (APMS), a pay-for-performance system with excellent HR flexibilities to help NIST recruit and retain top talent Learn more about the APMS here!

  • We may share your application package with other selecting officials at NIST with opportunities like this one. Additional selections may be made through this vacancy.
  • Click all links in this vacancy announcement to view additional information or instructions.
  • You MUST select at least ONE ELIGIBILITY to be considered for this position.
  • All documents submitted for this announcement must be legible to make qualification or eligibility determinations.
  • A trial period may be required.
  • This appointment may be extended up to four years without further competition.
  • This position requires the passing of a drug test.
  • This position requires filing an OGE-450 Confidential Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days of onboarding and annually thereafter.

As a condition of employment for accepting this position, you may be required to serve a 1-year trial period during which we will evaluate your fitness and whether your continued employment advances the public interest. In determining if your employment advances the public interest, we may consider:
  • your performance and conduct;
  • the needs and interests of the agency;
  • whether your continued employment would advance organizational goals of the agency or the Government; and
  • whether your continued employment would advance the efficiency of the Federal service.
Upon completion of your trial period, your employment will be terminated unless you receive certification, in writing, that your continued employment advances the public interest.

Candidates should be committed to improving the efficiency of the Federal government, passionate about the ideals of our American republic, and committed to upholding the rule of law and the United States Constitution.

How you will be evaluated

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants must submit a resume NOT TO EXCEED two pages on standard-size paper. If the resume exceeds two pages, only the first two pages will be reviewed for qualifications or assessment determinations.

How you will be evaluated: We will review your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documents to assess your qualifications for this position. Please be sure that your resume and supporting documents include detailed information to support your qualifications for this position. Failure to provide sufficient and/or legible evidence in your resume or supporting documents may result in a "not qualified" determination. You MUST select at least ONE eligibility (i.e., how you wish to be considered) to receive consideration for this position.

Referral: All applicants who meet the minimum qualifications will be referred to the selecting official for consideration. Under Direct Hire Authority, applicants are not rated and ranked, and veteran preference does not apply.

CTAP or ICTAP eligibility: If you are a displaced or surplus Federal employee eligible for the Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP), you must be determined eligible and rated as well-qualified to receive special selection priority. "Well Qualified" means that in addition to meeting the minimum qualification requirements and selective placement factor(s), if applicable, you must receive a score of 85 or higher. Please review the following site regarding required documents to support CTAP or ICTAP eligibility and additional information regarding this authority - CTAP/ICTAP Eligibility

National Institute of Standards and Technology

The Department of Commerce ranked top 5 in the 2024 Best Places to Work in the Federal Government amongst large agencies for the 12th year in a row! The ranking showcases the Department's continued commitment to increasing our employee engagement, employee satisfaction, and positive perceptions. Come join our team!

Agency contact information

Asteway Gattew
Email
asteway.gattew@nist.gov
Address
NIST Office of the Director
100 Bureau Drive
Building 101/Room A1137
Gaithersburg, MD 20899
US

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